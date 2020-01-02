Election 2020 Democrats Fundraising

In this Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a Newport Town Hall Breakfast at the Newport Opera House in Newport, N.H. Sanders says he raised more than $34.5 million in the final three months of 2019, showing that a recent heart attack hasn’t slowed the Vermont senator’s fundraising prowess with the start of the Democratic presidential primaries looming. (AP Photo/Cheryl Senter, File)