In this Oct. 10 file photo Chinese Vice Premier Liu He accompanied by U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, left, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, greets the media before a minister-level trade meetings at the Office of the United States Trade Representative in Washington. US and China are trying to finalize a modest trade agreement to deescalate a trade war that has rattled financial markets and hobbled global economic growth. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)