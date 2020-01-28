In this courtroom sketch, defendant Harvey Weinstein, far left, listens, as Assistant District Attorney Megan Hast, standing before the bench second from right, gestures while witness Mimi Haleyi, far right, holds a microphone during Haleyi’s testimony in Weinstein’s sexual misconduct and rape trial, Monday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Manhattan Supreme Court in New York. Supreme Court Judge James Burke, above, is shown seated between two flags. Haleyi testified Monday that weeks after arriving in New York to work for one of his shows, she found herself fighting in vain as the once-revered showbiz honcho pushed her onto a bed and sexually assaulted her, undeterred by her kicks and pleas of, “no, please don’t do this, I don’t want it.” (Aggie Kenny via AP)