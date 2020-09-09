Customers line up to place wagers in the sports betting lounge at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Sept. 9, 2018. The coronavirus outbreak has added new wrinkles for bettors this year, but even so, the nation's sportsbooks expect a record year of bets on football in 2020 from an antsy public that has been cooped up for months amid the pandemic. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)