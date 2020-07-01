FILE — In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman warms up his team before an NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Manhattan, Kan. Kansas State football players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.” The move that most players announced Saturday on social media follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus. Late Sunday, June 28, 2020, coach Chris Klieman tweeted his support: “Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. ... I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever. Black Lives Matter.” (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)