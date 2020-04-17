In this Feb. 16, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Devils interim general manager Tom Fitzgerald answers reporters’ questions after the team announced that captain Andy Greene was traded to the New York Islanders before an NHL hockey game in Newark, N.J. The suspension of play in the NHL because of the coronavirus pandemic has put Fitzgerald of the Devils is limbo. The 51-year-old is waiting to see if the league will finish its season and also see if he still has a job. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)