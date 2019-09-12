In this Aug. 30 file photo, asylum seekers walk by an encampment near the Gateway International Bridge in Matamoros, Mexico. A federal appeals court has put on hold a ruling that blocked a Trump administration policy that would prevent migrants from seeking asylum along the entire southwest border. The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a stay Tuesday, Sept. 10 that put the ruling by U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar on hold for now. That means the administration’s asylum policy is blocked in the border states of California and Arizona but not in New Mexico and Texas. (AP Photo/Veronica G. Cardenas, File)