FILE - In this April 13, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the gallery along the 11th fairway during the third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga. The Masters, the major known as much for the roars of the crowd as the raw beauty of Augusta National, will be on mute this year. The club decided Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, there will be no spectators. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)