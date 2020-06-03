FILE — In this Aug. 3, 2019, file photo, Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chris Archer delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, in Pittsburgh. Archer won’t pitch for the Pirates in 2020 and his time with the club may be over. Pittsburgh announced Wednesday, June 3, 2020, that 31-year-old Archer underwent surgery to relieve symptoms of thoracic outlet syndrome. The procedure was conducted on Tuesday in St. Louis, and the Pirates said Archer will not be available this season if Major League Baseball finds a way to put together a truncated schedule.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, FIle)