FILE - This Nov. 20, 2013 file photo shows the Meadowlands race track in East Rutherford, N.J. Two years after filing a first-of-its-kind lawsuit, an aggrieved harness-racing bettor has received $20,000 in the settlement of his claims that he was cheated out of his winnings when a doped horse won a race in New Jersey in 2016. The settlement was reached in July 2020. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)