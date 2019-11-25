In this undated photo, two men look down a shaft in Kaktovik, Alaska, leading to a new community ice cellar, a type of underground food cache dug into the permafrost to provide natural refrigeration used for generations in far-north communities. Naturally cooled underground ice cellars, used in Alaska Native communities for generations, are becoming increasingly unreliable as a warming climate and other factors touch multiple facets of life in the far north. (Marnie Isaacs/Kaktovik Community Foundation via AP)