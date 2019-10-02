Waseca, MN (56093)

Today

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 45F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Occasional rain tapering to a few showers late. Low around 45F. ENE winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.