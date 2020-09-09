FILE - Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey celebrates the team's win over the Chicago Bears in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Los Angeles. Jalen Ramsey will become the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history after agreeing to a five-year, $105 million contract extension with the Rams. The extension announced Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, includes $71.2 million, the most guaranteed money ever given to a defensive back, according to Ramsey's agent, David Mulugheta.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)