In this photo taken on Monday, Dec. 16, an inmate looks out a window in his solitary confinement cel at the Main Jail in San Jose, Calif. Several California counties are drastically restricting their use of solitary confinement with policies that experts say could be national models. While some jurisdictions elsewhere are banning isolation for youthful offenders, pregnant women or those with pre-existing mental health diagnoses, the California counties’ broader approach of generally limiting its use to inmates who engage in continued violent behavior has brought dramatic reductions in both the number of inmates in isolation and the length of time they stay there. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)