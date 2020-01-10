(AP) — A rigorous U.S. government-led study found that zinc and folic acid supplements don't boost men's fertility, despite promotional claims that they do.
The mineral and the vitamin are important for sperm production and are found in many common foods.
Enrique Schisterman, a researcher at the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, called the results disappointing. Supplements cost about $60 a month compared with tens of thousands of dollars many couples spend on invasive medical treatment for infertility.
The study, involved almost 2,400 men planning fertility treatments with their partners at four U.S. clinics.
The researchers avoided using over-the-counter supplements, which aren't strictly regulated and may contain ingredients other than those listed on the label. Instead they created tablets that combined 5 milligrams of folic acid, similar to previous studies, and 30 mgs of zinc, a lower dose than in some studies to avoid potential side effects.
Half the men studied swallowed one tablet daily for six months; the other men took dummy pills. Several semen tests were performed during the study.
Over 18 months of follow-up, 820 babies were born, about equal numbers in each group. Sperm quality also was similar in both groups.