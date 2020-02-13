In this April 29, 2019, file photo, Cuban migrants are escorted in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, by Mexican immigration officials as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border. Newly unsealed court documents show that many U.S. holding cells along the Mexican border were less than half-full, or even empty, during an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking Central American families. The documents cast doubt on the Trump administration’s claims that people had to wait in Mexico because there weren’t enough resources to accommodate them. (AP Photo/Christian Torres, File)