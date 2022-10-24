A 31-year-old Waseca man has had a murder charge against him dismissed in relation to the drive-by shooting in Janesville that left the victim paralyzed.
William Cornelius Terrel Peavy had first-degree attempted murder and first-degree assault charges against him dismissed earlier this month after he pleaded guilty Oct. 7 to drive by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle, a felony. He had no prior felony convictions in the state of Minnesota.
He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 28.
The charges stemmed from the July 26 drive by shooting in Janesville on E. Main Street, which resulted in an occupied vehicle being shot 29 times and the victim being paralyzed.
The second suspect, 27-year-old Devonte Bernard Phillips, of Mankato, was also charged with attempted murder in the first degree, first-degree assault and drive by shooting toward an occupied motor vehicle, all felonies. He is facing an additional charge felony charge of possessing a firearm or ammunition while prohibited for having a prior conviction for a crime of violence.
Phillips has two previous felony convictions, including a 2020 check forgery conviction in Blue Earth County and a 2017 second-degree drug sale conviction in Rice County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 10.
Phillips is currently in custody at the Waseca County Jail. Peavy was released following his guilty plea.
Criminal complaint
According to the criminal complaint, Janesville police were dispatched shortly after 3 p.m. July 26 to a report of shots being fired on the 200 block of East Main Street. Dispatch advised law enforcement a witness saw a dark colored sedan with tinted windows flee the scene, driving east on Old Highway 14 toward Waseca.
Officers advised one male victim had been shot and said he couldn’t feel his legs. The victim, who Police Chief David Ulmen described as a male in his 20s, was airlifted to Rochester.
While responding to the scene, a Waseca County Sheriff’s deputy reportedly located the suspect vehicle on Old Highway 14 and conducted a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle was allegedly slow to stop for nearly two miles, and once stopped the deputy reported seeing “furtive movements” by the driver and passenger.
The vehicle was occupied by two males — Peavy, the driver, and Phillips, the passenger — according to the report. Both men were taken into custody and deputies allegedly recovered a knife, a 40 caliber handgun and a 9mm handgun under the passenger seat.
Witnesses reportedly told officers the victim was driving south on Main near Janesville State Bank when the suspect vehicle pulled up next to the victim. Witnesses then said Phillips fired “many shots” at the victim’s vehicle before the suspect vehicle fled toward Waseca on Old Highway 14, according to court records. The victim’s vehicle continued slowly south before coming to a stop against the Janesville Post Office.
Court documents show the 9mm recovered in the suspect vehicle was empty, and 9mm bullet casings were recovered from the scene of the shooting. The victim’s vehicle reportedly had 29 separate bullet impacts in the side.
According to the report, the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his thoracic vertebrae and will be a permanent paraplegic as a result of the incident.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation.