A mother and son are both facing criminal charges after they allegedly assaulted two females in Waseca.
Charles Anthony Dixon, 29, of Coon Rapids, was charged via summons Oct. 11 in Waseca County District Court with felony domestic assault and gross misdemeanor assault. His mother, Charlene Evon Dixon, 53, of Saint Paul, was charged Oct. 10 with misdemeanor assault. The charges stem from an incident that took place on May 30.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to Johnson Avenue for an assault in progress. The caller reported a male was hitting a female in the parking lot and there was a lot of yelling. When police arrived to the scene they described it as "chaotic" with multiple parties yelling. Numerous parties allegedly pointed at the male, later identified as Charles Dixon, and said he had been assaulting one of two female victims.
When officers attempted to take Charles into custody, Charlene Dixon and another man reportedly started arguing with them, saying they could not touch him and that they were recording the scene. According to court documents, Charlene at one point grabbed an officer's hand and attempted to pull it off Charles' arm as he was being handcuffed. Charles was eventually handcuffed in place into the squad so the officers could investigate the scene, according to the report.
One female, identified as Victim 2 in the report, said Charlene was allegedly "beating" on her after she had called Charles a bum, stating Charlene grabbed her hair and was hitting her face. Police photographed injuries on Victim 2 that included a swollen face, bruise under her left eye and small abrasion on her shoulder.
Victim 2 reportedly declined medical attention.
The second female, identified as Victim 1 in the report, reportedly told police she had been thrown to the ground when she tried to pull Charlene off of Victim 2, hurting her knee. She was evaluated by North Ambulance, but refused any treatment or transport according to court records.
Charlene reportedly told police she wanted her injuries to be documented, which included small scratches on her face. She said Victim 2 had allegedly attacked her, but Victim 1 said Victim 2 was acting in self defense.
Police allegedly located a witness that had videographed the incident. According to the report, the video shows Victim 1 already on the ground and Charles actively arguing with both victims while carrying a long metal fire poker. The video also reportedly shows Charles swinging into the vehicle with a closed fist, making it appear as though he was hitting or attempting to hit Victim 2.
Charles Dixon has several prior felony convictions, including domestic assault in 2015 and terroristic threats in 2013. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 22.
Charlene Dixon has no previous felony convictions. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 8.