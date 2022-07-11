A Waseca teen is facing felony charges after he allegedly stole a handgun from his grandfather.
Dominec Luise Poeppel, 18, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with second-degree burglary and theft, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place June 28.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police received a report of a stolen handgun, spare magazine and other accessories from a Waseca home. The victim said he had last seen the handgun in his living room on June 27, and he suspected his grandson, Poeppel, had taken it due to no signs of forced entry.
Police allegedly made contact with Poeppel when they observed him walking on East Elm Avenue. He reportedly denied any knowledge of the gun being stolen and stated he was in West Concord all day, providing the names of two individuals who could verify his alibi.
One of individuals denied having been with Poeppel that day, but the other admitted to giving Poeppel a ride to his grandfather's house where he emerged with the handgun and accessories, according to the report.
According to police, Poeppel was located at the Waseca Library where he told police the handgun was in his backpack before attempting to run off. Officers were reportedly able to apprehend Poeppel and located the handgun and other stolen items in the backpack.
At the Waseca County Jail, Poeppel gave a Mirandized statement that he took the handgun from his grandfather to go target shooting, according to court documents. Poeppel allegedly admitted he did not have permission to enter the home or to take the gun.
Poeppel's next court appearance is scheduled for July 22.
