A Waseca resident will soon be opening the doors to a unique business in the heart of town.
Greg Drake, who moved to Waseca with his wife about three years ago, will welcome customers to Misfit Training Studio. He hopes to help people in the city achieve their fitness and physical health goals. But don’t call it a gym; it’s a studio.
“The biggest reason [I started this business] … is I just want to help people,” Drake said. “I want to see people make the change they want. I don’t want to force anyone to change obviously, but if they’re dealing with a medical issue that I can help with, I want to help.”
Drake, a former military veteran of seven years, said his passion for fitness grew out of his “athlete’s mentality” as a child, a mentality he said everyone has.
“I always love the challenge, seeing how far I can push myself. Our motto here is ‘Everybody has an athlete’s mentality.’ When you’re a kid, you want to go play football or baseball with your friends and have a good time,” Drake said, adding that the mentality oft gets dimmed by the weight of the adult world and the amount there is to do in a day.
When he and his family moved to Waseca, Drake was working with Pantheon computers. And even though he enjoyed working with Pantheon, he knew that fitness was what he really wanted to do.
“I knew I wanted to do something else. I started holding training sessions in my garage on Zoom during the pandemic, and while I enjoyed that, I knew if I was going to keep doing this, I couldn’t do it over Zoom,” Drake said. “When I’m working with someone, I like to see them face-to-face, talk to them and see how their day was and what their mood is. … When we get in a bad mood, it can put us into a funk. Talking to people helps us to get past that point.”
Drake said the studio came about with encouragement from his wife and from an out-of-state friend named David Shand. He said both of them pushed him to accomplish what he wanted to do, with Shand reassuring Drake that, if he failed, he’d know what to do better the next time around. With that encouragement, Drake purchased the suite that Misfit Training Studio will soon occupy.
The studio, which is located at 118 S. State Street, Suite 104, lies just around the corner from the H&R Block building on State Street; it used to be a photo studio. On the Misfit Training Studio Facebook page, Drake addressed concerns over the suite being too small for a gym, pointing out that the training studio was different from a gym, as it’s designed to give one-on-one instruction and advice.
“Gyms are looking at the amount of people coming in to make sure they’re making enough money. But a studio looks to maximize the consumer and their goals,” Drake said. “The benefit of a training studio is that you can park right out front, walk in and get to work. It’s personalized for you, and there’s no one you have to wait for.”
Drake added that, often, people will go to gyms and lose time, either because they have to wait for someone to be done using the equipment that they want to use or because they become distracted. At a training studio, clients work directly with trainers to hit their goals, and there’s no waiting for anyone to be done using the machines, as the sessions are private.
Another benefit of a training studio is the ability to have a professional help you set goals and lay out a path to achieve them. Drake is certified in personal training and nutrition, and he is attending school for a bachelor’s in exercise science with a minor in athletic coaching. He saidthat people who walk into a gym often don’t know how to achieve their goals.
“Everyone has a goal that they want to get into, whether it’s to lose weight, build muscle, reverse type-2 diabetes or just be healthier for their kids,” Drake said, adding that many people go to the gym for the “social aspect” and can leave feeling disappointed once they haven’t become any closer to hitting their goal.
He continued, “There’s nobody pushing you, nobody there to help. Here, we’re going to set goals and get a timeframe, and we figure out how you want to accomplish them. That way, when you show up for your session, you can set your stuff down, and we can get right to work.”