A Waseca resident will soon be opening the doors to a unique business in the heart of town.

Signage

Greg Drake went to work on Friday putting the signage up for the new Misfit Training Studio, which will be opening to the public on September 1. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Demonstration

Greg Drake, owner and trainer at Misfit Training Studios, demonstrates how to use one of the machines that the studio has to offer. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments