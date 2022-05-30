The Mayo Clinic-Waseca campus is getting ready to begin a project that they’ve been eyeing since 2012. Starting this summer, the clinic will begin construction on the local campus, with the project set to wrap up in the summer of 2023.
“We are excited to announce our Mayo Clinic-Waseca campus is set to receive a $4.2 million renovation to the emergency department,” said Tammy Baker, project lead for Mayo Clinic.
Established in 1864, Mayo Clinic Health System is a medical care system that is now present in 44 communities, and consisting of 53 clinics, 16 hospitals and other medical facilities throughout the states of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. Their Waseca campus was first established in 1922 under the name Waseca Memorial Hospital. The hospital aimed to provide care for veterans returning from World War I. In 1998, the hospital joined the Mayo Clinic Health System and then became Mayo Clinic Health System Waseca on May 23, 2011.
According to a press release from Mayo Clinic, the planned renovations include a new wing of exam and treatment rooms, a new multifunctional ambulance garage, improved vehicle entry spaces and renovations to existing spaces.
“Along with a new ambulance garage, we will be renovating the emergency department’s entrance, as well as some staff spaces and patient rooms,” said Mackenzie Miller, site administrator at Mayo Clinic-Waseca. “We’ll also be updating our patient waiting lobby.”
While the Waseca campus is excited about all of the renovations coming to the emergency department, the most exciting change for them is the addition of the new ambulance garage.
“Currently, patients are transferred at the front door of the Emergency Department. The new garage will provide ambulance patients, police escorts and funeral directors the ability to pass through in privacy, leaving the primary entrance for walk-ins,” read the press release.
Another aspect of the renovations is the updates to the emergency department entrance. The additions to the entrance and lobby will require the boundaries of the campus, as part of the planned renovations include a new vehicle entry point with the goal of being less steep as the existing driveways are.
“In the beginning of the project, patients to the emergency department won’t notice any changes or be hindered by any of the construction,” Miller said. “As we move forward into the later phases of the project, we’ll need to close the entrance to allow for renovations to take place. When we do that there will be a temporary entrance with signage directing patients where to go. We will remain open throughout this entire project.”
Mayo Clinic-Waseca is looking forward to finally being able to break ground on this long-awaited construction project.
“We began to get this project underway about 10 years ago. Plans were ready to be acted upon a few years ago, but the project was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so these plans have really been in place for about three years,” Miller said. “[The COVID-19 pandemic] really just slowed us down. Once the pandemic kicked in, we needed to shift focus to figuring out how to manage the pandemic. We knew we needed to make sure there were no barriers to the care that the community had been receiving for years, and on-site construction work just wasn’t an option at the start of the pandemic.”
Throughout this project, the clinic is still looking to provide that high-quality care with no barriers that they’ve become known for.
“I’m really excited for this project to be unveiled, and I think that it really just emphasizes the commitment that Mayo Clinic has to the Waseca community and to bringing top-notch care to its residents,” Baker said.