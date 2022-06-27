A major project is now underway at the Mayo Clinic Waseca campus. On Friday, a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic’s emergency department renovations was held, where the first steps in a long-awaited project were finally made.
“It’s been a pleasure to be a part of this team, as well as this community, over my time here,” said Dr. Marty Herrmann, a family medicine doctor who has been the medical director of the Waseca campus since 2018. “It’s a blessing to be a part of a community that is so engaged in their healthcare systems.”
The construction project will include renovations to the emergency department entrance, a new wing of exam and treatment rooms and a new ambulance garage that will ensure a faster transition of patients from an ambulance to the facility. According to a press release, the new garage will provide ambulance patients, police escorts and funeral directors the ability to pass through in privacy, leaving the primary entrance for walk-ins.
There’s a special excitement from the Mayo Clinic surrounding this project, as it has been in the works for around 10 years, according to Site Administrator Mackenzie Miller. The clinic was ready to begin this work about three years ago, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused them to have to delay their plans.
“Once the pandemic kicked in, we needed to shift focus to figuring out how to manage the pandemic,” Miller said in a previous interview with the County News. “We knew we needed to make sure there were no barriers to the care that the community had been receiving for years, and on-site construction work just wasn’t an option at the start of the pandemic.”
Making sure there are no barriers to care is a top priority for Mayo Clinic-Waseca at any point, and it’s no different with this project. While the majority of this project will take place in areas that won’t hinder patient access to the emergency department, when renovations to the emergency room lobby begin, Miller said there will be an alternative entrance to the ER with signs directing patients where to go. The clinic and its attached emergency department will stay open throughout the entire process.
“[This project] benefits literally anyone who needs any care or delivers any care in the emergency room. The ergonomics of patient flow is going to change when we reconstruct the ED, we’re going to modernize that so that there’s easier access to nurses and staff while you’re in the emergency department,” Herrmann said, “The patient rooms will be bigger, more private. We’ll be adding a standard trauma bay, we’re bringing those up to date. It’s a win-win not only for the community improving their community access, but then also for our staff who will get to work in a modern facility for the next couple generations.”
Herrmann said the updates, while benefiting patients, will also help the clinic recruit and retain staff as they will get to work as a team in a state-of-the-art facility.
“We hope to produce an environment for generations of state-of-the-art care here in Waseca,” Herrmann said.
The project has already begun, and will continue to pick up steam over the next couple of weeks, with an anticipated end date of August 2023.