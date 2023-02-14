A new opportunity for a career change for residents of Waseca has just started back up.

Itron

Masterson Staffing Solutions in Owatonna have begun holding their job fairs at Itron once more, for residents interested in working for Itron. (File Photo/southernminn.com)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments