A new opportunity for a career change for residents of Waseca has just started back up.
For the past few years, Masterson Staffing Solutions’ Owatonna branch has been running job fairs at Itron in Waseca. The fairs happen weekly on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Although Masterson doesn’t have a branch in Waseca, Lynsay Eves, Owatonna’s branch manager, said that she still feels it’s beneficial to reach the neighboring community.
“I think a lot of the people who would use our service in Waseca don’t necessarily have transportation to get to our office,” Eves said. “This is a good way to get them to an easy to reach place in Waseca where they can get everything done.”
Currently, the only jobs on display at the job fair at Itron are those available with Itron. Eves said the majority of those are assembly, packaging or food production. At the fairs, however, Masterson has set up everything someone would need to apply.
“You can get the application, learn if you’re qualified, and get a drug screening all on site,” Eves said. “We even do tours of the production floor so that people’s first day isn’t so daunting.”
According to the Masterson Staffing Solutions Facebook page, the job fairs at Itron continued on steadily through all of 2022, with few to no pauses taking place. However, starting in January 2023, the job fairs were on pause. Their Facebook page gave no reason for this pause, but Eves said it was due to the fact that “Itron was full” and wasn’t hiring during that period.
Job fairs in Waseca are, generally speaking, a rare event. In October 2022, the Chamber of Commerce and Waseca High School held their first career expo together, and although the main focus of the event was bringing college and career opportunities to high school students, there was an evening portion open for adults in the community. However, even that event was only in its first year.
With that drought of opportunities for residents, Eves said that she hopes that their Itron job fair can soon expand to showcasing career opportunities from businesses all across the community.
“We would love to expand the job fair. Right now, we’re just looking at a few places where we can hold them,” Eves said. “We’ve looked at the library and a few other locations where we’d have all sorts of opportunities available.”
It seems that there’d be a strong need for those fairs in the community as well. Organizations, like the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office, Waseca Fire Department, Waseca Public Schools and Waseca County, have all announced that they have open positions they’re looking to fill in the last week. Even with the Chamber’s career expo in its first year, Ann Fitch, the chamber director, said there were about 45 businesses that set up a stand at that job fair.
The benefits of events like these, not just to the businesses, but to the community, is a big focus for Masterson, Eves said, and that’s part of the reason why the company hopes to soon expand its offerings.
“I think it’s just really helpful to get the word out to people, and to show them where they can be working,” Eves said. “Not just at Itron, but there are places all across the community that are hiring.”
Fitch, in a previous interview with the Waseca County News, echoed those sentiments exactly.
“Career exploration is a thing that is needed on an ongoing basis,” she said. “The employment economy will continue to drive us …”