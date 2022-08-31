Thanks to recently announced state funding, KAMP Automation will be officially relocating from Waseca to Owatonna's industrial park.
On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development announced KAMP Automation is one of five businesses that will receive funding through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. KAMP Automation, a custom automated equipment manufacturer, will be receiving an $800,000 loan from the JCF and $140,000 from MIF, a forgivable loan.
Most importantly, the funding will allow the manufacturing company to relocate to Owatonna.
In April, KAMP Automation entered into a purchase agreement with the city of Owatonna to procure 4.45 acres in the city's industrial park to build its own, permanent home. KAMP Automation is currently leasing property on University Drive SW in Waseca, and the land being purchased in Owatonna is on the corner directly north of Gopher Sport.
The agreed upon price came in at $155,073 and was contingent on the company acquiring the state dollars through the JCF and MIF programs. According to communications via KAMP Automation, the state funds are necessary for the estimated $6.8 million project to be completed.
The proposed project will build a new 50,000-square-foot facility to house the engineering and administrative staff. It is also expected to create 23 jobs — almost double KAMP Automation's current staff of 25 — with an average wage of $42 an hour over the next two years. In April, KAMP Automation indicated they anticipating paying for part of the project through tax increment financing (TIF), pending approval from the Owatonna council.
“In this tight labor market, employers are still hiring and looking to expand their businesses,” said DEED Commissioner Steve Grove. “The funding announced [Monday] will support expansion that helps grow the Minnesota economy for years to come and paves the way for future economic growth.”
The Job Creation Fund provides financial incentives to new and expanding businesses that meet certain job creation and capital investment targets. Eligible companies may receive up to $1 million for creating or retaining high-paying jobs and for constructing or renovating facilities or making other property improvements.
All projects also received an award from the Minnesota Investment Fund. The Minnesota Investment Fund provides loans to companies that create and retain high-quality jobs with a focus on industrial, manufacturing and technology-related industries to increase the local and state tax base and improve economic vitality for all Minnesotans.
Leaving Waseca
While Waseca city and county governments were hopeful KAMP Automation would elect to remain in Waseca County and build a permanent structure there, the Waseca City Council did ultimately have to play a role in the company’s ability to relocate.
In March, the council approved a request made by KAMP Automation to notify the state of Minnesota that the city has no objection to the company receiving state assistance in the event they relocate or expand operations into Owatonna. Without that consent, it would have been more difficult for KAMP Automation to receive the state assistance.
In a letter to the city of Waseca, Kent Patterson — president and CEO of KAMP Automation — wrote that the company has put much thought and consideration into where its permanent building would be constructed.
“Choosing a potential location for expansion is not something we have taken lightly, and while no formal or final decision has been made, we do believe expanding into Owatonna would be the best long-term option for the company,” Patterson wrote in the letter dated March 7.
Patterson went on to explain that, while the company did consider the south metro area to attract a larger pool of the workforce, he believed the company needed to “stay committed to our local roots” and the people who have helped KAMP Automation grow to where it is today.
“While we may expand operations into Owatonna, we have every intention to maintain our Waseca workforce long-term and create future employment opportunities for Waseca residents,” Patterson wrote.
Before the Waseca council agreed to give consent, City Manager Lee Mattson explained refusing to issue the letter of consent could potentially lead to KAMP Automation moving all the way to the Twin Cities metro area, therefore making it more difficult for current Waseca residents to continue to either work for the company or continue to live in the city.