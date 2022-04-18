A man has died following injuries he sustained at the Waseca Municipal Airport, according to local law enforcement.

On Thursday at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Waseca Municipal Airport for a report of a man who had been injured due to an accident. Upon arrival, first responders found Maynard Stensrud, of Stensrud Aviation, with serious injuries.

Stensrud was transported to a regional medical center for further care, but later died as a result of his injuries. Law enforcement has confirmed the incident did not involve an aircraft and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The Waseca Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Waseca Fire Department and Mayo One air medical service also responded to the scene.

Reach Associate Editor Annie Granlund at 507-444-2378 or follow her on Twitter @AnnieGranlund. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments