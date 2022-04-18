...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
A man has died following injuries he sustained at the Waseca Municipal Airport, according to local law enforcement.
On Thursday at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the Waseca Municipal Airport for a report of a man who had been injured due to an accident. Upon arrival, first responders found Maynard Stensrud, of Stensrud Aviation, with serious injuries.
Stensrud was transported to a regional medical center for further care, but later died as a result of his injuries. Law enforcement has confirmed the incident did not involve an aircraft and there is no threat to public safety at this time.
The Waseca Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Waseca Fire Department and Mayo One air medical service also responded to the scene.