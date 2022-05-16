A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly broke a window at a gas station in April.
Ky Paul Munsen, 21, was charged by summons last week in Waseca County District Court with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools, both felonies. He is also facing one count of fourth-degree damage to property, a misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident that took place on April 18.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to the By-The-Way gas station shortly before 11:30 p.m. to a report of a glass breakage alarm. Officers observed a broken window on the east side of the building. Officers reportedly cleared the building, but no suspects were located.
The owner showed officers security footage of the incident, which allegedly showed a male walk to the building from a his vehicle, look in the windows and try the front door. The male then reportedly picked up a wooden 2-by-4 and proceeded to hit the window until it shattered. The male continued to hit the reinforcements in the window that prevented him from entering the building, but suddenly stopped and ran away, according to the report.
The suspect did not enter the building, according to police.
On April 20, the business owner emailed officers a photo of a vehicle that matched the description of the one the suspect drove away in, including the license plate number. The email also contained video footage from earlier in the day of the incident, which allegedly showed a male with the same colored clothing as the burglary suspect walking around the gas station. Officers reportedly identified Munsen as the suspect based on previous interactions with him. Munsen is also known to drive the vehicle photographed by the owner, according to court records.
On April 21, officers made contact with Munsen, who allegedly identified himself in the security footage. When asked why he broke the window, Munsen said he “heard someone through the TV” tell him to do it.
Damage from the store is reportedly estimated at $264.
Munsen was recently convicted of third-degree property damage and disorderly conduct after he wielded two knives at a victim in August 2021, breaking the victim’s phone. Two assault charges were dismissed. He has yet to be sentenced in that case.
Munsen’s first court appearance is scheduled for June 7.