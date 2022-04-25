A Pemberton man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly stole a truck following a verbal argument.
Hunter Ryan Bach, 35, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with felony theft of a motor vehicle. The charge stems from an incident that occured on March 20.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle in Pemberton. The victim reportedly told deputies she and Bach had been arguing and yelling at each other when he walked out of the house and drove off in her truck in an unknown direction.
Deputies directly asked the victim twice if Bach stole the vehicle, to which she responded he did, according to the report. She allegedly told deputies she was OK with Bach being arrested and brought to jail if he was found with her truck.
Deputies reportedly located the truck on First Avenue in Waldorf and arrested Bach. The keys for the vehicle were found in the center counsel and returned to the victim so she could retrieve the truck, according to court documents.
Court records show the victim believes the truck to be valued at approximately $36,500.
Bach was previously charged in 2021 with felony theft, burglary and damage to property charges in connection to catalytic converter theft investigations.
His next court appearance is scheduled for May 26.