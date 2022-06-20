...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Mankato man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at a Waseca bank.
Andrew James Underdahl, 30, was charged by summons Monday in Waseca County District Court with one count of check forgery, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that occured on Feb. 18.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement in Blue Earth County was notified Feb. 24 of forged checks that came from a Mankato-based business. One of the checks was cashed at a bank in Waseca on Feb. 18, totalling $2,000. The check was cashed, but according to the report the teller later noticed the check appeared to be altered and was wet.
Because the forged check was cashed in Waseca, the report was forwarded to Waseca County for further investigation and prosecution.
On May 20, a Waseca officer was provided with video from the bank that showed the individual who cashed the check, according to the report. The suspect, later identified as Underdahl, reportedly provided his driver’s license, which was printed onto the back of the check where it was also endorsed.
Underdahl has a sordid criminal history, including felony convictions for theft, burglary, threats of violence, financial transaction card fraud, escape from custody and drug possession dating back to 2010 and in multiple counties.
Underdahl’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.