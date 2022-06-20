A Mankato man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly cashed a fraudulent check at a Waseca bank.

Andrew James Underdahl, 30, was charged by summons Monday in Waseca County District Court with one count of check forgery, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that occured on Feb. 18.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement in Blue Earth County was notified Feb. 24 of forged checks that came from a Mankato-based business. One of the checks was cashed at a bank in Waseca on Feb. 18, totalling $2,000. The check was cashed, but according to the report the teller later noticed the check appeared to be altered and was wet.

Because the forged check was cashed in Waseca, the report was forwarded to Waseca County for further investigation and prosecution.

On May 20, a Waseca officer was provided with video from the bank that showed the individual who cashed the check, according to the report. The suspect, later identified as Underdahl, reportedly provided his driver’s license, which was printed onto the back of the check where it was also endorsed.

Underdahl has a sordid criminal history, including felony convictions for theft, burglary, threats of violence, financial transaction card fraud, escape from custody and drug possession dating back to 2010 and in multiple counties.

Underdahl’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 19.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments