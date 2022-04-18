...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* WHERE...Watonwan, Steele, Waseca, Faribault, Freeborn, Blue
Earth, Martin, Brown, Nicollet and Redwood Counties.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Man charged after alleged drunk driving results in crash, injuring another
An Iowa man is facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly crashed his vehicle while drunk into another vehicle and injured the driver.
Edwin Juan Hernandez, 61, was charged by summons last month in Waseca County District Court with two counts criminal vehicular operation, a felony. He is also facing two gross misdemeanor DWI charges and one count of violating the open bottle traffic law, a misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 15 to a report of a head-on collision near the intersection of 128th Street and 340th Avenue. The caller reportedly said a vehicle had hit him head on and he was trapped in his vehicle.
Deputies located two vehicles — one in the east ditch and one in the west ditch — and both drivers were trapped and injured, according to the report. The driver stuck in the east ditch, identified as Hernandez, was allegedly slurring his words and had an open bottle of tequila on the front passenger floor area of his vehicle. The driver of the vehicle in the west ditch reportedly complained of hip pain and his vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.
Both drivers were mechanically extricated from their vehicles and Hernandez was airlifted to North Hospital in Robbinsdale while the other driver was transported by ground to Owatonna Hospital.
The crash investigation determined Hernandez was traveling north on 128th Street when he crossed the center line and struck the other vehicle, according to court documents. The WCSO was granted a search warrant to collect a blood sample from Hernandez, which reportedly revealed a BAC of 0.19 — more than twice the legal limit of 0.08.
According to court records, the driver of the other vehicle suffered a hip fracture and had surgery on Jan. 17.
Hernandez has no prior criminal history in the state of Minnesota. His next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.