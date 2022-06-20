A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor on the bike trail near Northwest Park.

Nicholas Gene Luecht, 36, was charged June 8 in Waseca County District Court with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 14 and 15, a felony. He is also facing two petty misdemeanor charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to the bike trail between Seventh Avenue NW and 12th Avenue NW for a report of a minor female stating she was sexually assaulted by Luecht on the bike trail. The victim said Luecht reportedly knew she was a minor and touched her sexually after they climbed a tree. The victim said he continued to try to touch her multiple times and she would push his hand away, and then he just talked to her about sex, according to the report.

When asked if she knew Luecht, the victim said she first met him through a mutual friend last summer and he would “be around” when she has been with her friends since, according to police.

Witnesses allegedly pointed out Luecht as the suspect who assaulted the victim.

When Luecht was arrested, police reportedly located a pipe and 5.7 grams of marijuana on his person.

Luecht’s first court appearance was Tuesday.

