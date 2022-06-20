...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted a minor on the bike trail near Northwest Park.
Nicholas Gene Luecht, 36, was charged June 8 in Waseca County District Court with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim between the ages of 14 and 15, a felony. He is also facing two petty misdemeanor charges for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police responded to the bike trail between Seventh Avenue NW and 12th Avenue NW for a report of a minor female stating she was sexually assaulted by Luecht on the bike trail. The victim said Luecht reportedly knew she was a minor and touched her sexually after they climbed a tree. The victim said he continued to try to touch her multiple times and she would push his hand away, and then he just talked to her about sex, according to the report.
When asked if she knew Luecht, the victim said she first met him through a mutual friend last summer and he would “be around” when she has been with her friends since, according to police.
Witnesses allegedly pointed out Luecht as the suspect who assaulted the victim.
When Luecht was arrested, police reportedly located a pipe and 5.7 grams of marijuana on his person.