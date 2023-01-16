A Waseca man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly slashed multiple tires on four vehicles outside Boxcar Bar.
Shane Robert Grundhoffer, 41, was charged last month in Waseca County District Court with first-degree property damage, a felony. The charge stems from an incident that took place Dec. 4.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police were dispatched shortly before midnight to Boxcar Bar for a report of several vehicles having their tires slashed. Police located four vehicles with two or more slashed tires in the parking lot off West Elm and spoke with the owners, according to the report.
A bartender allegedly identified Grundhoffer as the suspect, stating he came in after another bar had called to warn them he was “highly intoxicated.” Grundhoffer is reportedly on a list of people who are not allowed inside the Boxcar Bar, but the bartender said she gave him a glass of water before he left. According to the complaint, the bartender and several patrons said Grundhoffer was “acting very strange” and before he left he stated, “I hope you all have a nice ride home.”
When police spoke with Grundhoffer at his residence, he allegedly confirmed being at the bar, but denied slashing or puncturing any tires.
The following morning, police observed video footage from the bar of the incident, according to court documents. The video reportedly shows a man, identified as Grundhoffer, walking between each of the four damaged cars. Grundhoffer is allegedly seen puncturing the tires on two of the vehicles before leaving the frame of the security footage.
According to court records, one of the victims provided the police with a total damage estimate of $1,023.
Grundhoffer was arrested and transported to the Waseca County Jail.
Grundhoffer has a sordid criminal history, with felony charges dating back to 2001, including burglary, assault, terroristic threats and drug sales. He has convictions in Waseca, Steele and Le Sueur counties.
His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 31.
