The Waseca City Council could be seeing some new faces in 2023.
The filing period for multiple local cities began on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and will run until Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 5 p.m. At that time, the Minnesota Secretary of State website will have all of the candidates running for local offices in Waseca County.
The list of candidates who have filed below is accurate as of Monday, Aug. 8.
Waseca has five seats up for election. Both seats in council ward one are up for election, with one of the seats being a special election to fill the vacant seat of Ted Conrath after his resignation.
The current candidates for the special election Ward 1 seat are Stacy Schroeder and Robert Tackett.
No one has filed in the other Ward 1 race. Jeremy Conrath, the current councilor there, has yet to file for candidacy. He says that he is still considering what course to take, and he will make his decision in the coming days.
One council Ward 2 seat is also up for election, with the current candidate being James Ebertowski. Allan Rose, the incumbent councilor, has announced his decision to not seek reelection, citing his age and the fact that he has served the council for 26 years. He said he will miss serving the city of Waseca.
One Ward 3 seat is also up for election, with the current candidates being Chad Schlueter and incumbent Daren Arndt.
Waseca’s mayoral seat is up for election, too. As of Monday, the only filed candidate was Randy Zimmerman.
There have been concerns about Zimmerman’s location, as he currently does not live in Waseca city limits. However, Zimmerman says that he plans to “take care of it” and that he will move to Waseca in the timeframe that state statute allows for.
Minnesota state statute says that all candidates for local office must maintain residency in their district for at least 30 days prior to the election. Zimmerman says he intends on renting a place in Waseca prior to the 30-day period.
Roy Srp, the current mayor of Waseca, has announced that he will not be seeking reelection.
“It’s been 31 years of local government for me, and I’ll be turning 70. It’s time for me to finish up and let someone else come in and take care of the job,” Srp said.
Elysian
Elysian has three offices available, two city council seats and the mayoral seat. Tom McBroom Sr., the current mayor of Elysian, is running unopposed. For the council member seats, the current candidates are Dante Rand and Dennis Schnoor, who is currently serving as a member of the city council.
Janesville
In Janesville, there are three seats open: two City Council positions and the mayoral seat. For mayor, Andrew Arnoldt was the only candidate running as of Monday. Arnoldt is the current mayor of Janesville.
For the council positions, voters will choose two from a list of candidates. As of Monday, Daniel Frenk and Ivan Maas had filed. Melissa Kopachek and John Sprengeler, the two councilors whose seats are up for election, had not yet filed.
New Richland
The city of New Richland also has two council seats and the mayoral seat open. As of Monday, nobody has filed for any of these seats, including incumbents Jason Casey, Loren Skelton, and Mayor Gail Schmidt.
Waseca County
For Waseca County, there are five seats up for election, and the filing period took place in May. The November election will include three county commissioner seats, the Waseca County sheriff and the Waseca County attorney.
For District 3 on the Board of Commissioners, incumbent Blair Nelson is running unopposed. It’s the same for District 4, where incumbent DeAnne Malterer is running unopposed, and in District 5, with incumbent Brad Krause.
Jay Dulas and Trevor Kanewischer are the candidates for county sheriff, with current Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath having already announced his decision to not seek reelection. For the Waseca County attorney position, the candidates are Brenda Miller and incumbent Rachel Cornelius.