WASECA — Waseca County has hired Michael Johnson to fill the vacant county administrator position.
Johnson has entered contract agreement with the county along with the board’s approving his hire at the Tuesday, Jan. 7 county board meeting.
He will start in early February with the county.
“The process we used to hire our new administrator was a very thorough process of both vetting and interviewing,” Commissioner DeAnne Malterer said. “We had a number of strong candidates to choose from and are happy to welcome Michael Johnson to Waseca County as our new administrator. County administrator is such a key role, especially in a smaller county like ours. That person wears so many hats. We are looking forward to having Mr. Johnson join the team at Waseca County in this key role.”
Prior to joining the Waseca County team, Johnson was employed by Dakota County where most recently served as the deputy director of property taxation and records. He was in this role for about a year before accepting his new position with the county.
Johnson was hired to replace Jessica Beyer, who accepted a position with Greater Mankato Growth, Inc. as president and chief executive officer.
He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in public administration.
Past jobs include the taxation manager in Dakota County for more than three years and property tax coordinator for the Rice County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office for nearly four years.
Johnson was one of two finalists after the field was narrowed down from five. During further board deliberation he was chosen to be offered the position.
The search firm of DDA Human Resources, Inc. was hired to perform the recruiting process. This process included Gary Weiers meeting with each board member to determine the best qualifications desired to serve the county.
“The board feels fortunate to have had the opportunity to fill the position in a timely manner,” Commissioner Brian Harguth said. “We are excited to have Michael Johnson join Waseca County and look forward to the knowledge and expertise he can add to this role.”