JANESVILLE — The Janesville City Council approved a final levy increase of just over $1 million, a 4.2 percent increase for 2020 at its regular council meeting on Monday, Dec. 9.
City Administrator Clinton Rogers presented the lowered final levy from the preliminary 11.87 percent levy in September. The council was able to meet the goal of lowering the final levy to 4.2 percent that they discussed in the preliminary levy meeting.
“I want to thank the council and thank the department heads especially,” Rogers said to start his presentation. “We did things a little different this year, having the council look at each department individually. I want to thank staff and department heads and the council because it made the process easier.”
The two major costs on the budget are in three columns. The Animal Control, Police and Fire budget is around $663,000, 36 percent of the 2020 budget. Public Works and Parks is about $523,000, 28 percent of the Budget and Accounting. General Government Building is the third section that takes most of the budget at an estimated $433,000, 23 percent.
For example for public safety on the 2020 budget would cost a household, based on a city population of 2,300 people, about $24 a month. In a year the general fund would cost a household based on the same population size just over $800 a year.
Rogers shared with the audience during the budget presentation that generally a third of the budget goes to public works and public safety and that is about where Janesville is at for 2020.
Other budget impacts include street project debt, debt for storm sewer projects, capital reserve for long-term equipment, EDA program money and money needed to balance budget 2020.
He went on to say over the last decade on average the levy has gone up 4 percent.
As the council was about to motion to adjourn a community member spoke up insisting the council did not ask for public comment during the budget presentation.
The council felt they had given the public a chance to comment but allowed the resident to ask their questions about the 2020 levy increase. The resident asked several clarification questions the council answered seeming to satisfy the resident.