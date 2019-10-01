WASECA — A Waseca man was killed Tuesday when the bicycle he was riding was hit by a car.
Anthony Michael Hodge, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol, Hodge was riding a bicycle on Highway 13 north of Waseca in the Blooming Grove Township when it was hit by a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada that was traveling northbound on the highway.
The Bravada was being driven by Cynthia Jo Newman, 23, of Waseca, according to the report. Newman was uninjured in the collision, the report says.
Road conditions at the time were described as wet.
The Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance also responded to the accident scene.