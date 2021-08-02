Farmamerica’s fifth annual tasting event and fundraiser Meat-a-Palooza takes place Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Farmamerica in Waseca. The event — which served as a fundraiser for Farmamerica’s educational programming — celebrates Minnesota-made meat, beer, wine and spirits, and includes the experts behind the products.
The event will feature beverages from numerous Minnesota breweries and wineries. Food, and the meat, will be provided by restaurants, food trucks and specialty shops from around the state. In addition, attendees will enjoy hands-on demonstrations of breaking down pork into popular cuts of meat typically found in the supermarket. People must be at least 21 to attend.
Meat-a-palooza offers safe social distancing with plenty of sanitization measures in place.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and a cooler, as prizes at the event include freshly-cut pork.
A special raffle is also being held as part of the fundraiser with the grand prize of a Pit Boss 820 Sportsman Wood Pellet Grill courtesy of Bomgaars of Waseca. The winner will be announced at Meat-a-Palooza, but need not be present to claim the prize. Raffle tickets are available in advance and more information can be found at Farmamerica.org/meat-a-palooza
General Admission tickets for Meat-a-Palooza are $45 for non-members and $35 for members and pass holders. Tickets can be purchased on the Farmamerica website. Meat-a-Palooza is sponsored by MN Pork Board and the People’s Choice Award for best meat is sponsored by Profinium.