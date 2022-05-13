With the ice off the water and spring and summer rolling around, it’s time to make sure that Waseca’s lakes are ready for the abundance of fishers and families they see each year. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's Volunteer Water Monitoring Program seeks to do just that.
“The program focuses on water clarity readings,” Shannon Martin, the Volunteer Water Monitoring program coordinator, said. “Volunteers go out each season and collect data about Minnesota’s waterways. That data gives us a view of what is happening with a body of water at that time, as well as trends over time.”
For the over 12,000 lakes involved in this reading, the season runs from April to September, while the season for the more than 92,000 miles of streams the program covers is from May to September.
This program, which began as a lake clarity program, has been around for almost 50 years. The help from volunteers over that time has expanded the data that the MPCA has access to, as well as the amount of water the MPCA has been able to monitor.
“Everything our volunteers do is extremely helpful. The work of our volunteers fills in gaps for staff time, putting a person out on a waterway where there normally may not be one. It allows the MPCA to have a more complete data set,” Martin said.
The program isn’t just about helping the MPCA monitor Minnesota’s waterways though. For lake lovers like Duane Rathmann, it is also about supporting the local community.
“Waseca’s lakes are the gem of Waseca. They’re the one thing everybody talks about. We have a very successful campground right next to [Clear Lake] that’s always full year round; some nice trails that people go on around [Clear Lake], too. The lakes are one of the top one or two attractions in the city,” Rathmann said.
Rathmann founded and still contributes to the Waseca Lakes Association, a group whose purpose, according to their website, is, “... to improve and maintain the water quality of the Waseca lakes and adjoining watershed for all users.”
Rathmann has been collecting important data on Clear Lake since 2005. During that time, he’s collected information on water clarity on the lake and has compiled it into a data sheet that he sends in to the DNR. Over his 17 years of data collection, Rathmann says he’s noticed a trend.
“For most lakes in Minnesota, water clarity will start out being really good in the spring, around April, and then over time the water clarity will decrease as sediment from rain and algae growing from the summer heat will collect in the lake,” Rathmann said.
According to Rathmann, the three things that impact water clarity the most are nutrients from the soil, nutrients in the lake and the climate. As the weather heats up, with Minnesota summers sometimes having long stretches of 90 degree days, the phosphorus in the soil at the bottom of the lake will begin to produce algae, which prospers in the heat.
The process by which volunteers collect water clarity readings is easy, and all the materials are provided by the MPCA. All you do is take a device called a Secchi Disk, which looks like a metal plate tied to the end of a rope, and lower it down until you are unable to see it anymore. Then, you record the level that it disappeared at.
Volunteer-collected data is incredibly important to the work done by both the MPCA and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Without them, these organizations would struggle to collect data on all of the waterways that they need information on. Plus, local volunteers can often provide a unique outlook on the lakes.
“It’s important for us to have local volunteers for our waterways,” Martin said. “These are the people who spend their time on these lakes and streams. They can give us more information than someone who just goes there during the collection season.”
Water quality is especially important for the species of fish that choose to live in the lake, as well as those who prefer to spend recreational time at one of Waseca’s lakes.
“There are fish that prefer clear water, like Walleye for instance, that don’t do so well in water that’s dirty. Clear water aids the preferred fish population, while murky lakes often have fish like Bullhead, which aren’t preferred as much. Aesthetics are important as well. If you’re waist deep in water and can look down and see your feet, you’re a lot more comfortable swimming in that than in a lake with green, murky water,” Rathmann said.
For Waseca County and the surrounding areas, there are a few waterways that are especially important for volunteers to monitor.
“We classify streams as high-priority based on the fact they are areas that the MPCA goes back to on an annual basis. These sites are important for showing us year-over-year trends, as well as giving us insight into the other waterways in the area,” Martin said.
Those high-priority streams in the area include spots on the Straight River, whose watershed begins at Clear Lake and runs to the Mississippi, and Turtle Creek with many spots along the Le Sueur River also needing monitoring.
According to the data sheet provided by Rathmann, while numbers vary year to year, Clear Lake is seeing a general positive trend in water clarity. In 2005, when Rathmann began monitoring the lake, the average water clarity for the summer was 2.83 feet. In 2021, the average water clarity was 6.03 feet.