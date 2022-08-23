Waseca Police Officer Courtney Hartle’s day on Thursday, Aug. 18 began like so many office workers day’s begin: with computer troubles.
“I swear this doesn’t normally happen,” Hartle said, shaking her head as she switched squad cars.
Once Hartle found a computer that let her log in, in the next car she tried, she began her day on traffic control, just like she normally does.
On her drives, she’ll patrol the streets of Waseca, and among making routine traffic stops, she’ll greet the residents who wave as she passes by, give out tickets for free ice cream cones to children riding their bikes with helmets on, and stop by local lemonade stands for a quick drink.
“I get here, and I tend to get dressed [in uniform] after I get to the office … then I check my calls and emails and get out and get on the road. Every day is kind of different, which I like,” Hartle said.
Hartle is just one of the officers with the Waseca Police Department. She normally works the afternoon shift, 2 p.m. to about 10:30 p.m., and this January will mark her sixth year with the Department.
“Every day is different” is a phrase you’ll hear a lot when talking to police officers and law enforcement officials. It’s one of the things Waseca Police Captain Kris Markeson said probably attracts people to the profession. However, according to Markeson, there are less people than ever before becoming interested.
“This is an issue that we’ve been dealing with for a long time now, but it’s not been anywhere near where it is now,” Markeson said, adding that the Department still aims to hire the best candidates they can, so that, in turn, they can give Waseca the best service possible.
Waseca is not the only department dealing with this issue.
Changing landscape
Markeson said, back in 2005 to 2008, when there was one job posting for the Waseca Police Department, they’d get anywhere from 50-75 applicants. In 2015 and 2016, that number dropped to 20 to 30 applicants. And just this year, Markeson said, when they had a job opening, there were only 13 applicants to choose from.
“We were lucky to have 13 people apply. Some departments are getting only four to five,” Markeson said.
Markeson said this has been a problem on a statewide level, as well. At the beginning of the year, there were 80 agencies in Minnesota that were hiring, according to Markeson. A few months ago, that number had gone down to 60, but as of last week, that number was back up to 101 agencies; nearly 25% of all agencies in the state.
New Richland has seen the same problem. According to Anthony Martens, the city administrator for New Richland, estimates that the department has seen a turnover of around seven or eight people in the last five years, but he also admits the number could be higher.
Martens himself began work with the city of New Richland as its police chief in 2017, a position he held until March of this year. At that point, Josh Knudtson took over, who then left the Department for a position with the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office earlier this month. The vacancy left Officer Tanyce Bruegger to become the interim police chief, with just one applicant having applied for the open position.
Since June 13, New Richland has seen four of their law enforcement officers leave their positions, two of whom – Knudtson and Officer James Johanhsen – took a position with the county, while the other two – officers McKane and Lee – left law enforcement entirely.
Carrying on
Hartle chuckled and smiled when asked if the position was stressful at times.
“Yeah, definitely,” Hartle said, “But I love it.”
As far as relieving the stress, Hartle said she turns to her hobbies, which include quilting and going on walks around town. Hartle’s job isn’t just traffic stops though, when she’s on patrol, she’s often the first to respond to calls from the community.
Markeson noted that the Waseca Police Department has over 200 categories for types of calls they can get, and they range anywhere from agency assists to welfare checks to thefts and crimes in progress. There are times where Hartle, like any officer on duty, has gone into a stressful situation not knowing what’s going to happen.
“When you stop someone, whether it’s because their tabs are expired or because they have something hanging from their mirror, you never know what that’s going to lead to,” Hartle said. “They might be high, they could be drunk; maybe they have a warrant out for their arrest. Just because we stopped them for a minor violation doesn’t mean that’s what we’re going to be dealing with.”
“I think what we’ve seen in law enforcement is that we see people on their worst day, every day,” Markeson said. “We see things almost every day that the normal person might see once or twice in their life, if at all.”
Hartle said that stressful situations like that are just part of the job, and that it’s often back to patrol when they’re over.
“You don’t really [put those situations out of your mind],” Hartle said. “You just kind of get used to it and move on.”
The stress isn’t just weighing on officers with the Waseca Department and other local agencies. It’s affecting the policing profession as a whole.
According to the Minnesota Reformer, there were 118 disability retirement claims made by Minnesota police officers and firefighters in 2019. In 2020, the year George Floyd died in Minneapolis, there were 241, and in 2021, there were 307. As of the end of June this year, there have already been 118. And, according to the Reformer, around 64% of those claims have been from police officers with post-traumatic stress disorder. Over the last two years, 80% of police disability claims have been PTSD related.
Markeson declined to comment on if PTSD has been a problem with the Waseca Police Department specifically, saying he was concerned about privacy concerns in a Department that small, but he did say that the work officers do always affects them.
“Every officer in the world has seen some very horrible things and has experienced some very horrible things. That can’t not affect you,” Markeson said.
Markeson and Hartle agree that the job of policing in Waseca is made a little easier by the fact that Waseca is a “very law enforcement friendly community,” as Hartle put it. However, the job can still affect a lot of the people in the profession. Hartle said, to her, it’s important that you try not to linger on what happened on duty all the time.
“There was a saying when I was in the law enforcement program. It goes, ‘You put your hat on when you come to work, and you take it off when you leave,’” Hartle said. “That’s always just really stuck with me.”