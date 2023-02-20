After eight years of divided government marked by increasing gridlock, DFLers are making the most of the narrow majorities they secured in St. Paul last fall, moving quickly to enact sweeping reforms around hot button issues from abortion to energy policy.
With a $17.6 billion projected budget surplus offering a wealth of opportunities to cut taxes, invest in new programs or both, the party is wasting no time enacting campaign promises which Gov. Tim Walz struggled to accomplish during his eventful first term.
While much of the DFL’s agenda is still working its way through the committee process, House Speaker Melissa Hortman and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic haven’t had much trouble so far holding their caucuses together in the face of unified Republican opposition.
Jasinski
The DFL’s success has left Republicans on the outside looking in, with Senate Republicans, like Faribault’s John Jasinski, who represents much of Waseca County in his district, reduced to providing a strong voice of opposition to major DFL initiatives after six years in the majority.
As the lead Republican on the Senate Transportation Committee, Jasinski will push the case this week against the DFL-led effort to legalize recreational marijuana in Minnesota. Jasinski argued that the bill would worsen the state’s workforce issues and lead to more traffic accidents.
Jasinski’s perch on the Capital Investment Committee provides him a rare bit of influence even in the minority. A bonding bill which includes borrowing would require a three-fifths supermajority in both the House and Senate, though a cash-only bill would require only the simple majority needed for normal legislation.
Jasinski has a series of projects he’d like to see included, such as funding for local wastewater treatment infrastructure, a new water tower in Waseca, and Minnesota’s innovative Business Development Public Infrastructure (BDPI) program.
Jasinski said that Republican willingness to support a traditional bonding bill will largely depend on the DFL’s willingness to negotiate in a transparent manner. DFLers have already talked about pursuing a cash bill, and he is worried that such a bill could be full of partisan priorities.
Petersburg
In the House, Rep. John Petersburg, R-Waseca, is the Republican lead on Transportation. Petersburg said he’s been working closely with the Committee’s Chair Frank Hornstein, to advance shared priorities.
Petersburg is also pushing to fund several local projects, including upgrades and an expansion for the Owatonna Wastewater Treatment Facility, along with $1 million in funding for local workforce development efforts.
With how fast legislation is moving onto the House floor, Petersburg said it can be hard for legislators to analyze it. He also expressed frustration that many bills include new taxes and fees, despite the historic surplus.
“There’s no real concern about dealing with the minority side,” he said. “It’s more about that they have control of the Governor’s Mansion and the two legislative bodies, and they can do what’s been pent up.”
Brand
Rep. Jeff Brand, DFL-St. Peter, is back in town after regaining his seat from Republican Susan Akland last fall. Brand commented that, with how fast legislation has been moving at the Capitol, it feels like the session has been underway for six months.
Brand has been working hard on a wide variety of bills, from one that would provide $10 million in grants for local Housing Trust Funds to another that would create a position of student loan advocate in the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
While those bills don’t have a Republican co-author yet, Brand said that the majority of the roughly two dozen bills he’s authored are bipartisan, and he is working to include his Republican colleagues in the policy discussion.
“There are opportunities for bipartisanship,” he said. “I think that being part of the majority doesn’t mean that we can’t work together.”
Pfarr and Draheim
Republican legislators had a very different perspective, saying that the DFL has stonewalled virtually all attempts they have at bipartisanship. Rep. Brian Pfarr. R-Le Sueur, and other Republicans have been particularly frustrated by the DFL’s rejection of amendments that would fully exempt Social Security benefits from taxation.
“Almost every vote has been absolutely party line,” said Pfarr. “We have offered I think some reasonable amendments, a lot of good ideas, but they’ve been met with opposition every single time.”
As a member of the Ways and Means Committee, which is tasked with overseeing the state’s spending, Pfarr said that he is concerned that even with the state enjoying a strong surplus, a spendthrift approach from the legislature could quickly lead to financial trouble.
Pfarr’s Senate colleague, Sen. Rich Draheim of Madison Lake, Sen. Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake, expressed concern about the growth of government spending proposed by the DFL. Under the Governor’s proposal, he said that state government could grow by one-quarter.
“I don’t know how we’re going to pay for all this,” he said. “They’re going to burn through that surplus in no time at all.”