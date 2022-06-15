With inflation at a 40-year high and prices of key food staples increasing at an even more rapid rate, local food shelves are making major adjustments to keep up with rising demand.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s Food At Home index, food prices are up 11.9% over the last year, the largest increase since 1979. With energy costs and general inflation expected to continue throughout the summer, prices are expected to continue to rise.
With demand expected to spike, particularly in the summer with students out of school, Minnesota’s food shelves had hoped to receive help from the Minnesota Legislature, which had a $9.3 billion surplus at its disposal.
A proposal to distribute $23 million to Minnesota’s food shelves, championed by Hunger Solutions Minnesota, ultimately failed to make it across the finish line before the Legislature adjourned last month with work left incomplete or undone on a variety of issues.
The lack of support comes at a time when food shelves are grappling with traffic increases of anywhere from 30% to 60%. Community Pathways of Steele County Executive Director Dom Korbel, who oversees Steele County’s Food Shelf, said that many of those new customers are coming in just occasionally — for now, at least.
“In August, we were serving about 250 households per week — now it’s 400,” he said. “But our average household doesn’t need our support every week; they visit less than two times per month.”
Due to the increased demand, Korbel said the food shelf is projected to go over budget by a sobering $100,000 this year. In order to help close that funding gap, Community Pathways is seeking out grant dollars and asking the public to step up and provide more support.
While food shelves are able to acquire basic staples at a lower cost than consumers, they have still seen their costs increase substantially.
St. Peter Food Shelf Director Andie Kukacka said that the combination of increased costs and demand has left shelves looking much emptier. While local food shelves have been able to meet the need thus far, sacrifices have had to be made. Cheryl Wendt, who oversees the Faribault Community Action Center’s Food shelf, said that limited resources are forcing the food shelf to focus more than ever on basic staple items.
Wendt’s colleague Michael Pursell, who runs the Community Action Center of Northfield’s food bank, said that the food shelf may also have little choice but to again begin restricting the number of visits allowed.
During the pandemic, the Community Action Center got rid of restrictions which only allowed families to come once a month. Now, with need surpassing that seen during the pandemic’s height, he said that the food shelf expects that it will need to restrict visits to once per week.
Both the Northfield and Faribault Foodshelves plan to participate in the Summer Challenge sponsored by Open Your Heart, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit. The Summer Challenge aims to boost donations by providing a matching grant of up to $4,000 for grassroots donations.
Steele County’s food shelf is planning a fundraiser of its own. Slated for July 16 at the Steele County Fairgrounds, “Pathways Palooza” will feature beer, music and games, providing an opportunity for summer fun while helping those in need.
While summer is traditionally a challenging time for food shelves, volunteers and donations are both much particularly in need this year. Pursell said that with little end in sight to the rising inflation, demand and costs are both likely to continue to rise.
“We don't see any indications that things will get better anytime soon,” he said. “We're definitely moving into a time where we're going to need as many resources as we can get.”