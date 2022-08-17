With the local election filing period coming to an end on Tuesday at 5 p.m., many cities around the county are looking to Minnesota Secretary of State's Office to see who’s running to represent them in upcoming terms.
Waseca
As stated in previous stories from the Waseca County News, long-time mayor Roy Srp will not be seeking re-election in the 2022 election.
“It’s been 31 years of local government for me, and I’ll be turning 70. It’s time for me to finish up and let someone else come in and take care of the job,” Srp said.
The current race to see who will fill his position is between four people. Gary Conrath, a former fire chief, is running, along with Kevin Chindlund, Matthew Petsinger and Randy Zimmerman. There have been concerns about Zimmerman’s location, as he currently does not live in Waseca city limits, however Zimmerman says that he plans to “take care of it” and that he will move to Waseca in the timeframe that state statute allows for.
Minnesota state statute says that all candidates for local office must maintain residency in their district for at least 30 days prior to the election. Zimmerman says he intends on renting a place in Waseca prior to the 30 day period.
As for the council in Waseca, both seats from Ward 1 are open, as well as one seat each from Ward 2 and Ward 3. In the special election to determine who will replace Ted Conrath in Ward 1, following his resignation, the candidates are Robert Tackett and Stacey Schroeder. The only person filed to fill the other seat in Ward 1 is the incumbent Jeremy Conrath.
In Ward 2, incumbent Councilor Allan Rose announced he was stepping down at the end of the year, citing his age and length of service with the city. The only candidate running to replace him is James Ebertowski. In council Ward 3, incumbent Darren Arndt is running, along with challenge Chad Schlueter.
Janesville
The city of Janesville has two council seats open, as well as their mayoral seat. For mayor, the only candidate is Andrew Arnoldt, the incumbent.
For the council seats, there are three candidates running: Daniel Frenk, Ivan Maas and one of the incumbents Melissa Kopachek. The incumbent for the other position, John Sprengeler, did not file and did not respond to requests for comment on why he wasn’t seeking re-election.
Waldorf
Waldorf has four candidates running for its three open seats. For the mayoral seat, the only candidate currently is Rob Wilkening, who is the current mayor of Waldorf. Two city council seats are open, and they are being contested for by Melissa Sorbo, Dave Botting and Carrie Ann Ferch.
New Richland
The city of New Richland has had troubles recently with finding enough candidates to fill their three open positions. However, at the end of the filing period, there were two candidates for the mayoral seat and three candidates for the two open city council positions. For mayor, the current candidates are Christina Petsinger and Chad Neitzel. Incumbent Gail Schmidt has stated previously that she only intended to serve one term as mayor, and would likely step down if another candidate were to run. With the filing period passed, Schmidt did not file for mayor and will not be seeking re-election.
In a previous interview on why she isn’t interested in running again, Schmidt cited her age, and the fact that she considers herself “partially retired.”
“I have a new job, I love my job, and I have spent … a lot of volunteer hours over my four years in this community,” Schmidt said. “I’d just like to step back. I have my passions that I hang on to, but we’ll just have to see.”
As for New Richland’s council, the two seats are being contested by three candidates: incumbents Jason Casey and Loren Skelton, plus challenger Robert Delafosse.
Elysian
Elysian has three offices available: two council seats and the mayoral seat. Tom McBroom Sr., the current mayor of Elysian, is running along with James Kaufman for mayor.
For the council seats, the current candidates are Liz Hartzler, Dante Rand, Bryan Suemnick and Dennis Schnoor; the latter two are both incumbents.
School boards
In Waseca, there are four positions open on the School Board and nine candidates running. The candidates are Alyssa Bowers, Scott Deml, Robert Dickerson, Dave Dunn, Andrew J. Isker, Theron Avery Kruger, Jonathan J. Michels, Charlie Priebe and Katie Youngberg.
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Public School has four open School Board positions, along with a special election to fill a vacant board position. The candidates for the regular election are Kevin Born, Katie Cahill, Sherri Daschner, Joan Olson and Lauren Tester. The only candidate for the special election is Tim Burke.
The Waterville-Elysian-Morristown School Board also has four regularly scheduled seats open and had four candidates at the end of filing: Jon Bakke, Brenda Heuss, Gary Michael and Troy Tolzman.
New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva High School has four open School Board seats and five candidates running. The candidates are Amy Ihrke, Rich Mueller, Aaron Phillips, Richard Schultz and Pat Theuer.
Waseca County
With county positions closing in May, the races for the offices in Waseca County are set. There are five seats up for election: three county commissioner seats, the Waseca County Sheriff and the Waseca County Attorney. For county commissioner district three incumbent Blair Nelson is running unopposed. For district four, incumbent DeAnne Malterer is running unopposed, as is incumbent Brad Krause in district five. Jay Dulas and Trevor Kanewischer are the candidates for county sheriff, with current Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath having already announced his decision to not seek reelection. For the Waseca County Attorney position, the candidates are Brenda Miller and incumbent Rachel Cornelius.