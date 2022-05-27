The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.

Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.

Waseca County Commissioner District 3: Blair Nelson

Waseca County Commissioner District 4: De Malterer

Waseca County Commissioner District 5: Brad Krause

Waseca County Sheriff: Jay Dulas, Trevor Kanewischer

Waseca County Attorney: Rachel Cornelius

Waseca County Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: Matthew Sommers

State Senate District 19: John Jasinski, R

State Senate District 23: Gene Dornink, R

State House District 19A: Brian Daniels, R

State House District 19B: John Petersburg, R; Abdulahi Ali Osman, DFL

State House District 23A: Peggy Bennett, R; Mary Hinnenkamp, DFL

No one has currently filed for Waseca County Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 3 or 4.

No one was currently filed for the Mayor of Elysian or the two openings on Elysian City Council.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments