Local election filings

May 27, 2022

The following candidates have filed to run for area offices in the November General Election.Filing opened on Tuesday and continues through May 31.Waseca County Commissioner District 3: Blair NelsonWaseca County Commissioner District 4: De MaltererWaseca County Commissioner District 5: Brad KrauseWaseca County Sheriff: Jay Dulas, Trevor KanewischerWaseca County Attorney: Rachel CorneliusWaseca County Soil and Water Supervisor District 2: Matthew SommersState Senate District 19: John Jasinski, RState Senate District 23: Gene Dornink, RState House District 19A: Brian Daniels, RState House District 19B: John Petersburg, R; Abdulahi Ali Osman, DFLState House District 23A: Peggy Bennett, R; Mary Hinnenkamp, DFLNo one has currently filed for Waseca County Soil and Water Supervisor Districts 3 or 4.No one was currently filed for the Mayor of Elysian or the two openings on Elysian City Council.