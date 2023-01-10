Despite some cold Minnesota weather, a local Eagle Scout saw huge success with his community service project.
Luke Cahill, of Janesville, approached the City Council last month to announce and seek approval for his project — going around the community and picking up Christmas trees from residents. The trees had to be real and bare, and they were all placed out on the street by Friday night.
“It first started, because I wanted to have a service for the community to pick trees up and help out people who maybe couldn’t get them to the compost themselves,” Luke said.
Mike Cahill, Luke’s father, noted that, during the planning phase of the project, Luke had mentioned helping out people who maybe weren’t physically able to move the trees themselves, as well as making sure they were disposed of properly.
“You’re helping elderly people and also disposing of the trees in an environmentally safe manner. Instead of having people burn them or doing something that isn’t best for the environment, we’ll get your trees and get rid of them in an environmentally safe way,” Mike said.
Luke and his father met with their crew of over 20 volunteers — some of which were family members, while others were from the local Janesville Boy Scout Troop — at 9 a.m. in the basement of the Janesville Public Library where maps were distributed. Volunteers were assigned a certain section of town, and once the plan had been set, the group split up and began collecting trees.
Just shortly after 10 a.m., everyone was gathered at the Janesville Compost with dozens of Christmas trees having been collected and disposed of. Afterwards, the Cahills invited everyone back to the library for cookies and hot chocolate.
The project was the final step in Luke becoming an Eagle Scout, a process which involved him earning 21 merit badges over a period of years, and while it’s not officially complete yet, there’s only some admin work that stands in between Luke and the completion of this project.
“After this, he has to write a report about what he did and how it went and then present that to a group of Boy Scout Council representatives and other people from the troop. But after that, he’ll be an Eagle Scout,” Mike said.
The project began with the same amount of admin, with Luke having to get approval for the project from a number of people. Ultimately, according to Mike, Luke had to get signed approval from the mayor of Janesville, the Scout Council and a representative from Janesville’s troop.
For Mike, this project represents the end of a long-running tradition for the boys in his family, as well as the certainty that his son learned valuable lessons he can use later in his life.
“I have two other sons who were both Eagle Scouts, and Luke is our last one,” Mike said, adding that he was an Eagle Scout as well when he was a kid. “One thing I like [about the Scouts] is that sports teach you teamwork, but Scouts does so many different things: God, country and service and being a part of the community. … It makes them good people for the community later in life. That’s important for kids nowadays.”
Luke agrees that he has learned a number of things over his time in Boy Scouts, like “leadership skills, how to serve others and donate your time”, and when he looks back on his tenure in the program, the time he got to bond with his troopmates stands out to him.
“We go to this camp each year. You get merit badges there, and it’s always a fun time,” Cahill said. “There’s a lake there, so we do swimming and canoeing. It’s always a lot of fun.”
Despite the Eagle Scout status being a big motivation for the project, Luke sees a major benefit to the community from the pickup service and hopes to continue it in the future.
“Having it each year is good for people, so that they don’t have to worry about it,” Luke said. “They’ll always know the service will be there.”