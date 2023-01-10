Despite some cold Minnesota weather, a local Eagle Scout saw huge success with his community service project.

Tree Pickup 4

In all, the Cahills had over 20 volunteers helping them complete Luke’s service project on Saturday morning. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Tree Pickup 1

Luke Cahill and his Dad, Mike, drove around the city of Janesville on Saturday morning collecting trees from residents to dispose of. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Tree Pickup 3

Members of the local boy scout troop and the Cahill family came out to help Luke Cahill collect trees from Janesville residents. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Tree Pickup 2

Luke Cahill disposes of a tree in the local compost after going around Janesville and picking them up off of curbs. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

