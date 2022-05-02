The benefits and importance of blood donations for humans are well documented and shed light on the significance of this type of lifesaving activity.
When it comes to pets and animals, the concept of blood donations may not be as well known, but a Waseca dog has shown the importance of being a dog blood donor.
Champ, a 5 year old German shepherd mix, owned by Waseca’s Nicki Blowers, has provided blood donations that have helped save the lives of four dogs in the last three years — including a donation on April 22. A veterinary technician at the Waseca Veterinarian Clinic, Blowers volunteered to have Champ serve as a blood donor in cases where the clinic’s patients had all eaten rat poison.
“There’s a couple different kinds of rat poison, one of them causes neurological problems and the other one causes clotting issues, so the dogs don’t have the ability to clot their blood like they need to and they would need a blood transfusion,” Blowers said. “We can treat them with vitamin K if it is not bad enough, or if the owner was able to make the dog vomit immediately after consuming the rat poison … if not, and 12 hours or a day goes by, then we have to look at the possibility of the dog needing a blood donation.”
In the case of the first patient in need of a transfusion, Champ’s close proximity to the clinic made him a top candidate to be a donor.
“Only a couple of the techs that work here live in the area, so I ran the four miles home and grabbed my 80 pound dog. We sedated him, did surgical prep on him, cleaned everything up, the doctor put a catheter into his jugular and they pulled a 750 mls donation of blood,” Blowers said. “Champ woke up and had a nice little snack, and then we put the blood into an administration set and gave that immediately to the patient, and then the next day the patient went home.”
At 80-pounds, Champ’s larger size and age makes him an ideal candidate for blood donation.
“They look for a bigger dog, typically because of the amount of blood needed. We pulled 750 mls off an 80 pound dog, and if we had used a 40 pound dog that would be an awful lot of blood for that size of dog to give,” Blowers said. “They want a big, healthy, younger vaccinated dog — preferably under the age of six or seven … and Champ fit the ticket.”
Of note, there is usually a waiting period of about two months between the time dogs should donate blood in order for them to replenish their blood supply. Blowers also talked about the blood types for dogs when receiving transfusions.
“If a dog has never had a blood donation given to them before, we don’t have to do any blood typing, because they don’t have any antibodies against the different blood types,” Blowers said. “If the dog had a blood donation before, we would have to do some blood typing and additional testing to make sure the blood types were compatible.”
The founder of the Waseca County Animal Humane Society, Blowers adopted Champ from that organization. Since beginning her work as a vet technician, Blowers no longer runs the Waseca County Animal Humane Society, but she still maintains connections with the group. Champ was brought to Waseca from another organization in South Dakota called Light Shine, which rescues dogs from reservations in that state.
“Champ and his mom and two littermates were found when he was a newborn, and they were brought to Waseca to be fostered and then we adopted him when he was old enough to leave his mom,” Blowers said.
In addition to being a generous blood donor, Champ is also a cancer survivor.
“For a lot of dogs, by the time they are diagnosed there is nothing you can do about it,” Blowers said. “Luckily Champ’s cancer was isolated to his rectum, so he had some bloody stools, and me being a vet tech, I took him in to the vet right away and my boss did an exam on him. When she did the exam there was a little growth in there and when she was doing the exam it dislodged itself from the rectum wall. We sent it in to be tested and it was lymphoma. I took him to the University of Minnesota and we did 19 weeks of chemotherapy and he has been in remission since. Champ is one of 11 cases on record to have that type of lymphoma, so he was lucky.”
In regards to blood donations for dogs, Blowers said the Waseca clinic does not do the types of surgeries that require a large blood bank, and thus doesn’t actively seek donors. Clinics that deal with emergencies and surgeries tend to have more of a need for a larger supply of blood and potential donors, such as the University of Minnesota’s Veterinary Medical Center (VMC).
“The VMC maintains a network of rescue Greyhounds and volunteer dogs and cats to provide blood products to our patients. Our animal blood bank functions like a human blood bank. Healthy dogs and cats can help less fortunate animals by becoming blood donors for our program,” states the VMC website.
If you are interested in having your dog or cat become a blood donor to help other sick pets, complete information on the process can be obtained by visiting the University of Minnesota’s VMC website at www.vmc.umn.edu/about-us/specialties-services/blood-donor-program