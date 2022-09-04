Amid a tight overall labor market and with signs of frustration and disillusionment among even some veteran educators in the post-COVID era, school districts across the country are scrambling to fill teaching and staff positions just before school starts.
In some of Minnesota’s larger metro-area districts, leaders have been scrambling to fill hundreds of positions at the last minute. Fortunately, local school leaders have been mostly successful in their efforts to fill vacancies, even as the talent pool has shrunk dramatically.
Eric Hudspith, Waseca Public Schools superintendent, said that, while Waseca has felt a diminishing of the talent pool, it hasn’t affected their ability to fill vacancies yet.
“In Waseca, we are fortunate to have all of our teaching positions filled for this fall. Our teacher turnover rate has remained consistent over the past several years, and we do our best to offer a competitive benefits package to keep them in our community,” Hudspith said. “We are seeing fewer candidates for teaching positions than we have in the past, but fortunately have been able to find great teachers for our students to this point.”
Michael Meihak, NRHEG superintendent, said that they have all their required courses matched with a teacher, but they will continue to look for special ed teachers and paraprofessionals throughout the year.
“Right now, we have fewer people willing to go into public service and teaching and consider a career in public education,” he said. “I hope more people will embrace altruism.”
Problems in region
It’s not the same everywhere.
At last week’s Faribault School Board meeting, both Superintendent Jamie Bente and Human Resources Director Nicole Yochum discussed the problem. Faribault Public Schools has managed to whittle down the number of vacancies to 11, including two full-time teaching positions.
Yet compensating for a small number of vacancies to ensure minimal impact on student opportunities can be a headache. In Faribault, no fewer than 10 teachers have been asked to give up their prep time to teach an additional class as a result of the vacancies.
Thanks to hard work from the District’s Human Resources Department, Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said that the district had managed to fill every full-time teaching position, though other staff positions remain open.
Even with all full-time positions full, finding adequate substitute teachers has proven a pesky challenge for Owatonna. Elstad said the district has tried to boost pay and recruit eligible community members, but there’s currently just not enough substitutes to go around.
Elstad and Yoachum were quick to note that, with the state facing record low unemployment, many employers are facing intense staffing challenges. Even so, Bente noted that the number of applicants per teaching vacancy has collapsed in the last several years.
Bente recalled applying for a Social Studies position at Richfield High School two decades ago, when he was a recent college graduate seeking to build a career in education. He would secure the position after beating out around 600 applicants.
Now, Bente said that Faribault Public Schools would be lucky to have five applicants for a similar position. With districts jockeying among each other to secure the limited number of applicants available, being able to fill the position at all is hardly assured.
“It’s borderline impossible to find people,” Bente said. “We are not alone in this, but that doesn’t help.”
While shortages in areas like special education have long been acute, Bente said that filling almost any teaching position is now tough. Finding physical education teachers never used to be much of a challenge, but now, he said, several Big Nine schools have struggled to fill such vacancies.
Less applicants
Bente added that, while the number of applicants for teaching positions has been trending downward for years, the last three to four years have seen a bigger shift. A report released earlier this month by EPIC (the Educator Policy Innovator Center, a division of Education Minnesota) could provide some clues into that trend.
The report, titled “Minnesota Schools at a Breaking Point: Pandemic Stories from Educators Across the State,” illustrates the frustration of teachers across the state, providing both survey results and long-form responses from educators.
According to the report, 58% of Minnesota teachers think that their students are learning less than the pandemic. In addition, the Merrimack College Survey indicated that only 12% of teachers say they are currently “very satisfied” with their profession.
Teacher burnout and attrition isn’t the only driving force behind the rapidly worsening teacher shortage. In recent years, the number of students entering the profession has decreased substantially as well.
From 2010 to 2018, the number of students enrolling in traditional teacher preparation programs declined by more than one-third, while alternative programs experienced drops as well, according to the American Association of Colleges for Teacher Education.
Additionally, the teaching profession has seen a hit across the country in terms of the respect the profession gets. According to a 2021 report by Ipsos, a market research company, while the teaching profession is the fourth most respected profession in America, the amount of people who view the teaching profession as trustworthy dipped from 61% in 2018 to 57% in 2021. The teaching profession was one of just two professions, the other being government employees, to see a loss in trust between 2018 and 2021. Between 2019 and 2021, the teaching profession took a six point loss in trust, making them one of just four professions to lose trust between 2019 and 2021; with the other three being journalists, advertising executives and politicians in general.
Seeking solutions
Whether it’s because of the significant expense of traditional teacher preparation, relatively low pay for teachers compared to comparably educated professions, or the reputation the profession has taken on as intensely demanding, teaching has lost much of its luster among many young people considering potential career paths.
“We really have some systemic issues going on in education,” said Owatonna’s Elstad. “We need to recruit more students interested in going into education.”
In order to recruit and retain staff, Yoachum said that the Faribault District is working on several programs. One would reward teachers with strong attendance records, while another one would reward those teachers who help to bring another staff person on board.
Earlier this month, United States Sen. Tina Smith, a member of the Senate Education Committee, re-introduced her Addressing Teacher Shortages Act. Smith’s bill would provide a flexible grant program for Districts to use to boost teacher recruitment and retention.
Among the initiatives that could receive investment under the bill would be “2+2” programs, which enable students to save money by spending two years at a community college and two years at a four year college, and “Grow Your Own” programs, which focus on encouraging students to give strong consideration to teaching as a potential occupation.
Northfield Superintendent Matt Hillmann said that non-traditional teacher licensure programs can provide one lifeline for districts seeking additional staff. He noted that several new Northfield Public Schools staff don’t have traditional teaching credentials but were qualified professionals in their own field and able to teach, thanks to receiving Tier 1 licensure from the state.
Despite the challenging trends, Hillmann expressed hope that more young people will be drawn to education by idealism and a commitment to service. Even if it may not be the most high-paying job, he emphasized that the profession can be highly impactful and fulfilling.