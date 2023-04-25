A decade-long tradition will return to the Waseca community soon. On Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Waseca Public Library will host its annual How-To festival at five different locations.
“The How-To Festival is a place where the community can come and learn different things,” Librarian Afton Finley said. “There are a variety of community members coming in to talk about a variety of topics.”
Finley said that the festival began around 10 years ago and has happened every year since, with the exception of 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There were some other libraries around the area that had it, so the conversation was how to figure out a way to make something like this fit our community,” Finley said.
The event takes place from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday. There will be two, one-hour blocks followed by a half-hour lunch, a half-hour block and then one more one-hour block. Each block will host four presentations, with each one taking place at a different location in the library and one session in each block, except for the 10 a.m. block, taking place at Trowbridge Park.
The festival is free to the public.
This year, the festival will feature 11 presenters — from businesses to community members — talking about a number of topics: from making leather bookmarks to homesteading to self-defense. Finley said that the topics and presenters were all made based on popular movements in the community.
“We have a survey at the end of (last year’s) event to see what the community wants to see next year. … We also take input throughout the year … and look at what’s being checked out most often to see trends in the community,” Finley said.
Finley said that, once the topics are chosen, she begins structuring the event, including reaching out to presenters, figuring out the timing, securing locations and making sure the library has the funding. Finley said all the funding for this event comes from the Friends of the Waseca Library. Funds go to paying the presenters, as well as providing a light lunch for the attendees.
The event is one of the most popular ones hosted by the library each year, and for Finley, she has the advantage of getting to sample a little bit of each presentation.
“I love my job, and it allows me to hit all the sessions. I can sit in on one, learn something, and then jump over to another session,” Finley said. “They all bring something to the table, and it’s exciting for me, because I can hit each one.”
