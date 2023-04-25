A decade-long tradition will return to the Waseca community soon. On Sunday, April 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Waseca Public Library will host its annual How-To festival at five different locations.

2019 How-To Festival

Pictured here, an instructor leads a session at the 2018 Waseca Public Library How-To Festival. (Photo courtesy of Waseca Public Library)

Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133. Find him on Twitter @Ethan_BeckerWCN or @WasecaNews.

