Summer can be a time for kids of all ages to go out and continue learning about the world around them outside of the bounds of a typical school day, and the Waseca-Le Sueur Library system has been putting on events to help aid in that goal. Most recently, the library held their Little Explorers Storytime event last Wednesday.

Emma Remund 2

Families had the chance to bring their children to play in a variety of different sensory stations at the Waseca library’s Little Explorers event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Storytime picture

Maverick Olson (left), 5, and Wilfred Jones, 16 months, from Waseca sit and watch during the storytime at the Waseca libraries Little Explorers event. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Emma Remund 1

Emma Remund, 2, of Morristown, and Sterling Klinger, 3, of Waseca, play with magnetic letters at one of the sensory stations. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Wilfred Jones

According to Bleeker, sensory play like that provided by the Waseca library’s Little Explorer event not only provides fun for children, but also teaches them motor skills and promotes early literacy. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)

