According to Bleeker, sensory play like that provided by the Waseca library’s Little Explorer event not only provides fun for children, but also teaches them motor skills and promotes early literacy. (Ethan Becker/southernminn.com)
Summer can be a time for kids of all ages to go out and continue learning about the world around them outside of the bounds of a typical school day, and the Waseca-Le Sueur Library system has been putting on events to help aid in that goal. Most recently, the library held their Little Explorers Storytime event last Wednesday.
“This event is really a modification of an event one of my colleagues came up with, to help kids learn about the world around them with stations for sensory play,” said Children’s Librarian Brianna Bleeker said. “I added a storytime to the beginning of it and then we put it on.”
The event began with the children gathering with their parents to participate in an interactive storytime, complete with songs and the children following the story along with a teddy bear provided by the library. Following the stories, the families went to a conference room in the library with different stations of “sensory play” to learn about the world around them.
“Events like this are really important for two reasons: the first is that fun and play are important aspects in a child’s life, and the other is that the sensory stations help them learn more about the world,” said Bleeker.
The stations at the library varied from buckets of rice that kids could dig through and pull up magnetic letters, to squishable balls that could be stuck to a board and buckets of sand that children could drag tractors through and create different patterns.
Programs like this are typical in local libraries, and for Bleeker, they serve an important role in making sure every child has the same access to opportunities to learn and grow in the world around them.
“Libraries keep everything free, so if you had to pay a preschool to do an event like this, families who wouldn’t be able to afford that would otherwise be out of luck. It’s better that children get these skills, to make sure that they’ll have a better life in general,” Bleeker said. “This is a place for community. To build a community and support networks. It’s a place to meet and provide free learning to everyone.”
Ethan Becker is a reporter for the Waseca County News. Reach him at (507) 333-3133.
