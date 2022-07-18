...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle on to private property and caused $1,000 worth of damage.
Kelsey Ann Koziolek, 30, was charged by summon Wednesday in Waseca County District Court with first-degree damage to property, a felony. She is also facing one misdemeanor charge of failing to carry proof of insurance while operating a vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police received a report just before 9 p.m. on May 11 about a vehicle in someone's backyard. Officers located the vehicle on private property on Fourth Avenue NE in Waseca that came back registered to Koziolek. While photographing a scene, a male approached police and allegedly said he was the driver and thought he had been driving on a path. When notified about the severe damage to the lawn, the man reportedly changed his story and left to go get the actual driver.
Koziolek came outside and spoke to the officers, according the report, stating she was trying to get home but her vehicle got stuck. She reportedly told officers after she got stuck she went to bed because she wasn't feeling good.
It was later determined that in April, the vehicle had been taken off the insurance plan Koziolek had provided the police, according to court documents.
Court records show a damage estimate for the lawn came back at $1,007.
Koziolek's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.