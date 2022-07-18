An Owatonna woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly drove her vehicle on to private property and caused $1,000 worth of damage.

Kelsey Ann Koziolek, 30, was charged by summon Wednesday in Waseca County District Court with first-degree damage to property, a felony. She is also facing one misdemeanor charge of failing to carry proof of insurance while operating a vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, Waseca police received a report just before 9 p.m. on May 11 about a vehicle in someone's backyard. Officers located the vehicle on private property on Fourth Avenue NE in Waseca that came back registered to Koziolek. While photographing a scene, a male approached police and allegedly said he was the driver and thought he had been driving on a path. When notified about the severe damage to the lawn, the man reportedly changed his story and left to go get the actual driver.

Koziolek came outside and spoke to the officers, according the report, stating she was trying to get home but her vehicle got stuck. She reportedly told officers after she got stuck she went to bed because she wasn't feeling good. 

It was later determined that in April, the vehicle had been taken off the insurance plan Koziolek had provided the police, according to court documents.

Court records show a damage estimate for the lawn came back at $1,007. 

Koziolek's first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2.

