“It’s been hard. Really, really hard. I’ve cried a lot. I loved my role,” former Janesville Councilor Melissa Kopachek said.
Early Tuesday morning, on March 14, Kopachek posted a video to her Facebook page announcing her resignation from the Janesville City Council. The resignation comes after more than a month of heated debates, interruptions and contentious City Council meetings. The final straw, however, came when Kopachek said she realized that, for whatever reason, she wouldn’t have a support system in the council chambers.
Resignation decision
“After [the Feb. 27] meeting, I told people that I needed to see them. I need to see your faces,” Kopachek said. “Walking into an empty room at [the next] meeting was just heartbreaking.”
The need for a support system came from a month of Kopachek arguing passionately for the city to adopt the THC ordinance that had been prepared by City Administrator Clinton Rogers and City Attorney Jason Moran. The ordinance was met with resistance from Moran himself, as he worried that the document would become outdated once the state passed its own statute on marijuana and THC products.
“With the moratorium in place right now, you can’t sell THC products in Janesville. You can take the time to pass this now, but in a matter of months, it will be thrown out statewide when this is legalized,” Moran said. “You even question the utility of having this. … Why take the time when the current bills proceeding through the state will take the ability to regulate this out of your hands?”
The question frustrated Kopachek, who made it clear that she didn’t think the city should be making its own policy decisions based on a bill that the state may or may not pass. The discussion, which began at the Feb. 13 council meeting, became so heated that the council voted to table it until the next meeting.
Issues only escalated at the Feb. 27 meeting, with Moran and Kopachek repeatedly talking over each other and addressing one another directly — with Kopachek saying that Moran was actively against giving any answers to questions she raised over various sections of Janesville ordinance, and Moran claiming that a speech that Kopachek gave at the beginning of the meeting “was 90% wrong.”
Communication once again broke down, and the council voted to table the decision for the next six months, which is when the city’s standing moratorium will end.
Kopachek said, with her already being disheartened at the lack of turnout at the following meeting, the decision to resign was only solidified by Mayor Andrew Arnoldt’s opening remarks at the March 13 meeting.
“When he started, I thought it was going to be a genuine public apology. I even got a little teary-eyed. … But then he went right for me,” Kopachek said. “It was true Minnesotan passive aggressive, where the mayor uses his platform to publicly condemn me. At that point, I have no one in the audience.”
Kopachek is referencing comments made in Arnoldt’s opening remarks, many of them seemed to be condemning her actions, such as arguing with the city attorney and walking out of the Feb. 27 meeting, while not explicitly naming Kopachek.
Neither Rogers nor Arnoldt could be reached for comment before the publishing of this article.
Ultimately, Koapchek said that the support for the idea of her resigning came from other area leaders, both at the county level and in surrounding communities, who told her that she’d never be able to make effective change with the entire council against her and no one in the room to support her. For the councilor, the decision was made all the more difficult knowing that she does have a lot of support in the Janesville community.
“I get texts, messages and emails all the time [supporting me]; they’re just not public. There’s something about Janesville where people don’t want to break the silence or interrupt the status quo,” Kopachek said. “And when they see what I go through, why would they?”
Hopes for the future
“If you drive around town, you’ll see one Black Lives Matter sign. That’s me. We have two rainbow flags; I found another out this summer while driving around,” Kopachek said.
Kopachek cited this issue as a significant deterrent Janesville’s growth. She said that the city has a “wall” of sorts where people simply aren’t willing to “rock the boat or go against the status quo.” And she claimed the council is indicative of that mindset.
“They’re very resistant to progressives, and it’s scary. It terrifies me, actually. I don’t want to be a part of that,” Kopachek said.
Her personal hopes for the future of the city rest in its residents, hoping that they will open themselves up to new ideas and allow things that might be outside of their comfort zone to have a chance to flourish. The THC debate, she said, is a prime example of this.
“I started in senior living and worked in health care all my life before joining the council. I’ve seen medical miracles in marijuana and THC,” Kopachek said. “Why are you standing in people’s way? I didn’t want Janesville to be so closed minded, and shutting down something before it had a chance to exist.”
For the rest of the council, their feelings are very much split. Councilor Ivan Maas has stated previously that he doesn’t want THC sold in the city, and added that “many of our residents work in Mankato or Waseca. Let them get it there.”
Moran, who has been very vocal in his attempts to persuade the council not to pass the THC ordinance, has said that he’s “not afraid” of THC and that he “actually thinks marijuana should be legalized.” He said he just wants to hold off locally until the picture is more clear at the Legislature.
Kopachek is worried that, if Janesville doesn’t pass the ordinance, the city will look “close-minded” and that they’ll soon end up like Waldorf or Pemberton, who Kopachek calls Janesville’s neighbors.
“Waldorf used to have a grocery store … it used to have all of these things. Now it’s a ghost town,” Kopachek said. “If we don’t change, that’s what we’ll be. Just another city with a big empty school they don’t know what to do with.”
But as for how the city can change, Kopachek doesn’t seem hopeful that it can happen with the current council.
“There’s something about this council that is very different from past councils,” Kopachek said. “There’s something about this system that’s scary. It sucks. I’m mad that I had to leave. But I knew it was the right thing.”